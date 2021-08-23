Cancel
Androscoggin County, ME

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibility continues to improve slowly, but pockets of dense fog will linger through 10 AM.

alerts.weather.gov

