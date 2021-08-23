Daily Weather Forecast For Globe
GLOBE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
