4-Day Weather Forecast For Craig
CRAIG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 45 °F
- 0 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
