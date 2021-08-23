4-Day Weather Forecast For Bishop
BISHOP, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0