Ketchikan Weather Forecast
KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Light Rain Likely
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Light Rain Likely
- High 59 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
