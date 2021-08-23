Cancel
Franklin, VA

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Franklin

Franklin Dispatch
 3 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0ba8Cpgo00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Franklin Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

