Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Mohave
FORT MOHAVE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 78 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 81 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 114 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
