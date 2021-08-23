Oakland Weather Forecast

OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



