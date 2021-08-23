4-Day Weather Forecast For Norwich

NORWICH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



