4-Day Weather Forecast For Norwich
NORWICH, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
