Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 4 days ago

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee. Saturday’s flooding in rural areas took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving families uncertain about whether their loved ones survived the […]

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell rips Biden over Kabul airport attack

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden after 12 U.S. service member were killed in attacks around the Kabul airport Thursday amid evacuation efforts. “Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS News

Ty Garbin gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy