Claremont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLAREMONT, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
