Claremont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLAREMONT, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



