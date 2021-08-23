Investor fraud: founder of Saygus smartphones in court

Back about 8 years ago, Android phones of all sorts were being revealed and released by so many companies, they were coming out of the woodwork. The brand Saygus was one of these many “we have an Android too” phone companies, and the “Vphone” was what the company offered… but never delivered. Fast forward to the year 2021 and the creator of Saygus, one Chad Sayers, is at the receiving end of a lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Justice for $10 million USD in Securities fraud.