Investor fraud: founder of Saygus smartphones in court
The founder and former CEO of the smartphone manufacturer Saygus has been charged with securities fraud in the United States. In their indictment, the prosecutor accuses the defendant, Chad S., of having collected at least 10 million US dollars from around 300 investors under false promises since 2006. A court in Salt Lake City must now decide on the allegations; the trial is scheduled to begin on August 30th.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0