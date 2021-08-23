Daily Weather Forecast For Covington
COVINGTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
