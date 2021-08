The 2021 Washington Football Team roster will be decided in the coming days, but here is how it may unfold. Can you believe it? After many months of waiting for the 2021 NFL regular season, it is nearly here and the anticipation that has been building for months is about to become a reality. Training camp in Richmond was a rousing success and the fans enjoyed one of the best football experiences in many years. From team first lady Tanya Snyder to vice president (guest experience) Joey Colby-Begovich, the organization gifted fans the most memorable camp in years.