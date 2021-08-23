Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

They all suck

By NVHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Interestingly enough we bought a new vacuum a month or so ago. First time -- Asheville Hoo 08/23/2021 1:48PM. Cant beat those old school vacs but we switched to a Shark and have really -- ftwuva 08/23/2021 11:55AM. Some of the Orecks are not tremendously big and bulky. Never used...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Exercise#Orecks#Da House#Hooman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Aint got time for excuses, bro. Unc sucks. Period

What is this member of the Chef DAX species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 08/12/2021 4:58PM. Yea I look like Brian Bozworth but I’m not the Boz I’m The DAX ! ** -- uber hokie 08/12/2021 9:19PM. Go ahead, skin it. You skin that smoke wagon and we'll see...
Relationship AdviceVogue

Sometimes He Really Is Just Not That Into You

When he messaged me asking if I wanted to go for a drink with him on Thursday, I couldn’t eat lunch. I was so full of nauseous excitement that there was no room in my body for anything else. It rattled down my arms so that my fingers shook when I took parcels out of the postman’s hands. It tied me to the mirror where I pulled my face up and down and wondered if it would be too late to get an eyebrow lift. This is not an overreaction. This response is in proportion to how much I like this man.
Drinkssportswar.com

No, never really liked that either.

Never have been much into cola type drinks. I like Mountain Dew (diet) and Sprite (including diet) sometimes. Can’t drink Mountain Dew late afternoon/evening as the caffeine will definitely keep me awake way past my normal bed time.
Baseballsportswar.com

They certainly should be more rare than that. takeaway is the all suck . .

Looks like the pack line defense doesn’t translate to the softball field -- JMUcavfan 08/23/2021 6:16PM. CTB has upstanding character, but I think it is obvious he is recruiting -- CrabberCavalier 08/24/2021 12:17PM. It's the perfect crime that no one can prove or discourage ** -- ThatDadgumBiscuit 08/24/2021 2:41PM. Are...
CoronavirusPosted by
104.5 KDAT

It’s Unanimous: Summer 2021 “Sucked”

If you're like me, even the worst and hottest summer (and this summer has without a doubt been a scorcher) is better than any fall or winter, but even for devout summer-lovers like myself, a new survey says the summer of 2021, in particular, left a lot to be desired.
Beauty & Fashionsportswar.com

Happy Friday, Everyone!

I hope the Sabre authorities will smile upon this and grant me some leeway. (I can't seem to get the image in this message, so it is posted as a reply below.) I designed a custom swimsuit, and yes, it does feature the university's logo, but at the moment, this is a prototype, one of a kind, and I gave the suit to my model (a long time friend of mine) as a gift, as long as she agreed to wear it for me. So if Collegiate Licensing wants to demand their cut, they can have whatever percentage of zero they like. A small part of me is tempted to market this; the rest of me says I have no patience for it. If any of the ladies among the Sabreites have an interest, well, some of you know where to track me down. ;)
PodcastRefinery29

These Stupid Life Hacks Changed My Life In An Unexpected Way

It could be argued that life-hack content has been around, as a genre, since roughly 2500 B.C. That’s the approximate date of the “Instructions of Shuruppak,” one of the oldest pieces of “wisdom literature,” that takes the form of advice being passed from a father (the king Shuruppak) to his son (Ziusudra). This early Sumerian text contains practical and philosophical nuggets such as (and I’m paraphrasing here): Don’t pass judgment when you’ve been drinking beer; don’t buy an ass that brays too much; and don’t place your house next to a public square — there’s always a crowd there.
RelationshipsThrive Global

That Time When I Hung Up the Phone

I have hung up on telemarketers and salespeople who want to sell home security systems and ask to speak to my husband. I have hung up on charities soliciting donations. While in my twenties, I probably hung up on friends or boyfriends to have the last word in an argument. But the time that I remember most of all was about seven years ago when I hung up on a distant relative. The first time she called, she asked a few questions about how my husband Ed had died, and when did he know he was dying, and why didn’t he spread the news? I understood that his death had been a surprise and that she and her husband had loved him. The call went as well as could be expected.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Healthy eats that don't suck and where to find them in Sydney

Carrots and hummus are fine but we can do better. Let's face it, a lot of us are eating and drinking our feelings at the moment (pizzas and chicken and beers, oh my). That's totally fine, but as lockdown drags on, your bod might be craving sustenance of a slightly more healthy variety right about now.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Moving Sucks and Here Are My Top 5 Reasons Why

Moving sucks. It just does. It's stressful, it's dirty, it's time-consuming, it causes arguments between couples, and I just don't like it at all. Even thinking about moving causes me anxiety, which is why I would much rather stay someplace I don't like than deal with moving. In fact, it...
JobsHuffingtonPost

How To Deal With A Boss Who Sucks At Listening To You

Bad bosses come in all kinds of flavors –- from incompetent to just plain jerk -– but one of the most frustrating kinds of managers is the one who never seems to listen to you. Your ideas, requests and complaints are ignored or rejected. Everything you say seems to go in one ear and out the other.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Have You Been Using Your Salad Spinner Wrong? I Have.

This new-to-me method opened my eyes and gave me the cleanest greens I’ve ever had. One thing I love about cooking is that there’s always more to learn. It can be something involved, such as a cooking technique, or—in the case of my most recent aha moment—something straightforward, such as a different way to use an everyday kitchen tool like a salad spinner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy