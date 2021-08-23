4-Day Weather Forecast For Milford
MILFORD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
