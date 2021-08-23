Weather Forecast For Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
