Alamosa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALAMOSA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
