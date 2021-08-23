4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Bragg
FORT BRAGG, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 55 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
