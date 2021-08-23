Raymondville Daily Weather Forecast
RAYMONDVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- 2 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
