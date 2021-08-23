Weather Forecast For Oskaloosa
OSKALOOSA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
