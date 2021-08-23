4-Day Weather Forecast For Cody

CODY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy Smoke High 83 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.