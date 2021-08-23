4-Day Weather Forecast For Cody
Monday, August 23
Patchy Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
