Daily Weather Forecast For Glenwood Springs
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- 0 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
