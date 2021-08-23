Daily Weather Forecast For Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 53 °F 0 to 20 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



