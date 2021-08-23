Clearlake Daily Weather Forecast
CLEARLAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
