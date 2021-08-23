North Chicago Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
