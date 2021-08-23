Fort Morgan Daily Weather Forecast
FORT MORGAN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
