Detroit Lakes, MN

Weather Forecast For Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes Post
 3 days ago

DETROIT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0ba89o7T00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

