Weather Forecast For Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.