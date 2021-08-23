Winnemucca Weather Forecast
WINNEMUCCA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0