Dumas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DUMAS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
