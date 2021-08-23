Cancel
Jennings, LA

Sun forecast for Jennings — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Jennings Times
 3 days ago

(JENNINGS, LA) A sunny Monday is here for Jennings, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jennings:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0ba89dPU00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jennings Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

