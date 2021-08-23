Pierre Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PIERRE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- 9 to 18 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0