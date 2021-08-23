Lake Geneva Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKE GENEVA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
