New Ulm Daily Weather Forecast
NEW ULM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
