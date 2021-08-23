New Ulm Daily Weather Forecast

NEW ULM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



