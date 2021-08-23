Astoria Daily Weather Forecast
ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0