Astoria Daily Weather Forecast

ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 53 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



