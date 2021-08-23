Burley Weather Forecast
BURLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0