Weather Forecast For Shawano
SHAWANO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
