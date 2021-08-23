Weather Forecast For Shawano

SHAWANO, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



