Daily Weather Forecast For Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 44 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



