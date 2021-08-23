Sandpoint Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANDPOINT, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
