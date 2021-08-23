Barre Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Chance of Rain Showers High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



