Sturgeon Bay Weather Forecast
STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0