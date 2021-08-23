Sturgeon Bay Weather Forecast

STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



