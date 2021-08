Are the Covid-19 shots weakening much faster than anticipated? Are the variants of the disease that are emerging impervious to the injections? Was it all just a scam from the beginning to placate the world and force experimental drugs and spike proteins into the bodies of the masses? At this point, it seems as if any of these possibilities are likely. What has been essentially debunked is the promise that the Covid-19 “vaccines” would protect people and bring about normalcy.