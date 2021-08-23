Cancel
Artesia, NM

Monday has sun for Artesia — 3 ways to make the most of it

Artesia Journal
Artesia Journal
 3 days ago

(ARTESIA, NM) A sunny Monday is here for Artesia, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Artesia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0ba89GIt00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Artesia Journal

Artesia Journal

Artesia, NM
With Artesia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

