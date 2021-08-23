Show Low Weather Forecast
SHOW LOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0