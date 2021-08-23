Weather Forecast For Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.