Weather Forecast For Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
