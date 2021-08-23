Weather Forecast For Greenfield
GREENFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
