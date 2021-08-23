Cancel
Yankton, SD

Monday sun alert in Yankton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Yankton Digest
Yankton Digest
 3 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) A sunny Monday is here for Yankton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yankton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0ba88o5G00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yankton Digest

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
