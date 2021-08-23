Kapaa Weather Forecast
KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 51 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0