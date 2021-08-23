Kapaa Weather Forecast

KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 51 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 72 °F 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Scattered Rain Showers High 86 °F, low 74 °F 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 10 mph



