Mitchell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MITCHELL, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
