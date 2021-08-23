Mitchell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MITCHELL, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.