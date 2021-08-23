Mount Sinai Announces Landmark Gift from James S. and Merryl H. Tisch to Transform Cancer Care in New York

{To view the new Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center ad, watch here.}. Newswise — New York, NY (August 23, 2021) — Signaling a watershed moment for cancer care in the New York region, the Mount Sinai Health System today announced a game-changing $60 million gift from James S. and Merryl H. Tisch to establish the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center. This gift will support the construction of a modern, state-of-the-art cancer hospital at the Mount Sinai Hospital campus. The Center will broaden access to breakthrough therapies, diagnostics, and clinical trials and will further Mount Sinai’s mission to provide advanced, personalized treatment and holistic care for patients in all communities. This is the largest gift received by the Mount Sinai Health System for a cancer initiative.