Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Mount Sinai Announces Landmark Gift from James S. and Merryl H. Tisch to Transform Cancer Care in New York

By Mount Sinai Health System
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article{To view the new Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center ad, watch here.}. Newswise — New York, NY (August 23, 2021) — Signaling a watershed moment for cancer care in the New York region, the Mount Sinai Health System today announced a game-changing $60 million gift from James S. and Merryl H. Tisch to establish the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center. This gift will support the construction of a modern, state-of-the-art cancer hospital at the Mount Sinai Hospital campus. The Center will broaden access to breakthrough therapies, diagnostics, and clinical trials and will further Mount Sinai’s mission to provide advanced, personalized treatment and holistic care for patients in all communities. This is the largest gift received by the Mount Sinai Health System for a cancer initiative.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Sinai Hospital#Transform Cancer Care#The Boards Of Trustees#The Tisch Cancer Center#The Dubin Breast Center#Md#The Tisch Cancer Hospital#National Cancer Institute#Academic Affairs#Cancer Clinical Programs#Ward Coleman Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy