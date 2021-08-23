Silver City Daily Weather Forecast
SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
